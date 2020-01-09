Menu

Mikel Arteta reveals LOVE for Arsenal’s Premier League rivals in chat with fan

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly still loves his former club Everton, according to a Toffees fan on Twitter.

You may remember earlier this week a phone with an Everton ringtone went off during Arteta’s post-match press conference.

See below for a full explanation about the incident from Darren Willerton, a member of staff at Arsenal and an Evertonian…

Willerton explains why his phone went off as his son has been unwell, and also revealed that he had a nice chat with Arteta later.

Supposedly, the Spaniard still has strong feelings for Everton – the club he played for for six years before his 2011 transfer to Arsenal.

Now back at the Emirates Stadium as manager, it seems nothing can undo Arteta’s love for the Merseysiders!

