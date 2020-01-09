Arsenal have reportedly set Granit Xhaka’s asking price at €30 million.

The Swiss international has made 18 appearances across all competitions for the Gunners this season so far, providing an assist against Crystal Palace. Xhaka has been linked to Hertha Berlin lately with his agent Jose Noguera claiming that he has agreed to join the Bundesliga side.

SEE MORE: Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal all paired with swoop for World Cup winner

As quoted by Sky Sports, Noguera said: “Look, I say it frankly and honestly: we agree with Hertha BSC and would like to go to Berlin. We told Arsenal’s club boss Raul Sanllehi and sports director Edu – as well as the new trainer Mikel Arteta. Arsenal was informed about all the steps, the player and Hertha are clear. It is only about the transfer fee of the clubs.”

According to German newspaper BZ, Arsenal have set Xhaka’s asking price at €30 million. The report also claims that he won’t be sold until the Gunners find a suitable replacement.

With his agent claiming that terms have been agreed between Xhaka and Hertha Berlin, it may all come down to whether Arsenal are willing to sell the 27-year-old or not.

The Swiss midfielder hasn’t been very consistent this season so far but has done fairly well in his recent performances. Hence, the Gunners might not be too willing to let go of him at least until they’ve found a proper replacement.