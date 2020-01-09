Manchester United star Ashley Young is reportedly refusing to play for the club ever again as he pushes for a transfer to Inter Milan.

The former England international has been strongly linked with a move to the San Siro, and while it looks most likely at the moment that he’ll join them in the summer, he’d ideally like to leave this January.

Young has been a long-serving and reliable performer for Man Utd, though in truth most fans probably won’t shed too many tears over his exit at this stage.

That said, they are surely likely to be angered by claims from Italian source Gianluca Di Marzio that state he’s informed manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he doesn’t want to play for the team.

Young has supposedly told Solskjaer he doesn’t even want to be named on the bench again this season before he sees out his contract at Old Trafford.

This could be because the 34-year-old wants to keep himself fit for his next move, which could well be his last major contract in football.

Still, it’s no way to treat a club he’s been at for so long, and comes across as a real slap in the face to fans who’ve paid his extortionate wages despite him never really living up to expectations in his time in Manchester.