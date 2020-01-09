Real Madrid are reportedly set to offer competition to Barcelona for the signing of Inter forward Lautaro Martinez as they eye a swoop.

The 22-year-old has been in fine form so far this season, scoring 14 goals and providing three assists in 23 appearances for the Italian giants.

Having struck up a brilliant partnership with Romelu Lukaku, the pair are leading Inter’s charge in the Serie A title race, and so they will surely have no interest in breaking that duo up anytime soon given the impact and influence that they’re having for Antonio Conte’s side.

However, they could come under pressure to fend off interest in the Argentine international though it seems, as The Sun report, via the paper edition of Sport, that Real Madrid are now interested in Martinez as they look to bolster their attacking options.

It’s added that Barcelona are also interested and so now face competition from their La Liga rivals, although for any club wanting to prise Martinez away from Inter, they’ll have to splash out to meet his £94m release clause as noted by the Sun, which converts into €111m, as per Calciomercato.

Despite Karim Benzema’s impressive form so far this season, Real Madrid could be looking for a long-term replacement in that department, as it’s noted that Luka Jovic has struggled to make an impact this season.

It’s a similar scenario at Barcelona as with Luis Suarez set to turn 33 later this month, the Catalan giants will also need to think about the long-term future and bring in a successor for the Uruguayan stalwart.

Given his eye for goal, creativity and work ethic off the ball, Martinez appears to tick a lot of the right boxes as with his technical quality and intelligence that he has displayed at Inter, he could be an ideal fit for either of the Spanish giants who could force the Nerazzurri to give him up if they meet that touted release clause.