Barcelona and Juventus are reportedly working on a swap deal transfer involving two youngsters – Matheus Pereira and Alejandro Marques.

This is according to Italian source Gianluca Di Marzio, with talks seemingly ongoing over Pereira and Marques swapping places.

Pereira is a 21-year-old Brazilian midfielder, who has played only three times for the Juventus first-team and who is currently out on loan at French club Dijon.

Marques, meanwhile, is a 19-year-old forward who has been on Barca’s books since joining their youth team in 2017, though he’s yet to make a breakthrough into the senior side.

It would be fair to say these two youngsters are not the biggest names at these two great clubs, but it’s always worth paying attention to the transfer work done by these European giants.

Clearly, both teams must think there’s some sense in this exchange, and it will be interesting to see how Pereira and Marques get on if they do end up switching places.

As noted by Di Marzio, Juve seem to be focusing on youth at the moment after also recently doing a deal for Dejan Kulusevski in what could be a smart move for the future.