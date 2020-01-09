Chelsea and Man Utd could reportedly be on a collision course in the transfer market as they’ve both been linked with a move for Lyon striker Moussa Dembele.

Currently fourth and fifth respectively in the Premier League table, the two sides are battling away for a top-four finish this year as their minimum objective is to qualify for the Champions League.

Goals have been a problem for both clubs though, with Chelsea scoring 36 in 21 league games, while Man Utd have managed just 32.

Those are the lowest tallies of the top six, and to put that into greater context, leaders Liverpool have scored 49 goals while Man City have managed 56.

In turn, it’s certainly an area in which both Chelsea and Man Utd could improve, and according to the Daily Mail, they’ve both targeted Dembele as a solution as they both sent scouts to watch him in action this week.

The 23-year-old has been in decent form so far this season, scoring 13 goals and providing three assists in 27 appearances across all competitions.

Coupled with his previous experiences at Fulham and Celtic, he could be a smart signing for either Chelsea or United, but time will tell if they are able to reach an agreement on a transfer fee with Lyon to green light a January move.

The Sun add that both Premier League giants are potentially considering £40m bids for the striker, and so it remains to be seen whether or not that’s enough to prise him away from the Ligue 1 outfit.

With a lack of quality behind Tammy Abraham at Chelsea and with United failing to replace the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez last summer, both clubs are in need of reinforcements in that department and so any possible signing this month could prove to be decisive in the race for a top-four spot.