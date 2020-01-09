Chelsea will reportedly prepare a bid of £40 million for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop.

The 22-year-old has made 55 appearances for the Hammers since joining them from Toulouse last summer with two goals to his name so far.

According to Express, Chelsea are interested in signing Diop and will prepare a bid of £40 million for him this month. The report also claims that Tottenham are interested in the Frenchman’s signature as well.

West Ham haven’t been doing too well in the Premier League so far but Diop’s performance have been pretty decent. Chelsea have been a bit shaky at the back and Frank Lampard could do with defensive reinforcements in January, especially when Andreas Christensen is being linked to an exit from the club. According to Sky Italia (as cited by Sky Sports), AC Milan are interested in the Danish international.

DIop would be a fine addition to the Blues’ squad provided they manage to sign him. However, West Ham will be reluctant to let go of him at this stage during the season.