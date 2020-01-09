According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has agreed personal terms with Inter Milan ahead of a possible transfer to the Serie A giants.

Romano claims that Giroud’s agent met Nerazzurri chiefs in Milan earlier today, the Frenchman has reportedly agreed a contract with Antonio Conte’s side that will run until 2022.

Exclusive: Olivier Giroud agent met Inter directors today in Milano. The French striker would be ready to join and agreed personal terms (contract until 2022) – but talks are still on between Inter and Chelsea, no agreement yet btw the two clubs. ? @SkySport #Inter #Chelsea #CFC pic.twitter.com/zcumNneQjU — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2020

It’s added that whilst the 33-year-old has provisionally agreed personal terms with the San Siro outfit, a transfer fee has yet to be agreed between Inter and Chelsea.

Whilst Giroud is approaching the final years of his illustrious career, the talisman’s experience and achievements at the top level are very impressive.

The target man has 225 Premier League appearances to his name and has managed to contributed 106 goals (78 goals and 28 assists). The veteran forward also has 39 goals to his name for France.

Given Tammy Abraham’s emergence as Chelsea’s No.9 this season, it seems like Giroud’s time with the Blues is up.

It will be interesting to see how he can add to Conte’s side that are currently leading Serie A, Inter have the chance to put a stop to Juventus’ domestic dominance this season.