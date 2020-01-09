Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen has reportedly informed Manchester United he has no intention of completing a transfer to Old Trafford.

It seems the Red Devils have held talks with Eriksen but have now given up on signing the Denmark international as he has made it clear he’d favour a move abroad, according to the Daily Star.

Eriksen could have been an ideal signing to strengthen a problem position for Man Utd, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side looking poor at the moment after some bad results and performances.

Still, it seems they will have to look elsewhere for players to add some spark and creativity to their squad, with the Daily Star mentioning Ajax’s Donny van de Beek as a possible alternative in that area of the pitch.

Eriksen is nearing the end of his contract at Tottenham after a fine career in the Premier League, and will no doubt prove a big loss for Spurs if he moves on either this January or when his deal expires in the summer.

The Daily Star mention that the 27-year-old would ideally like a move to Spain next, and one imagines he’d surely strengthen any one of La Liga’s big three, Real Madrid, Barcelona, or Atletico Madrid.