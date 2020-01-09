Video: Angel Correa scores as Atletico Madrid make stunning comeback against Barcelona

Angel Correa has scored to make it 3-2 to Atletico Madrid against Barcelona in their Supercopa de Espana semi-final this evening.

Watch the rather bizarre goal below as Barcelona’s defence fell to pieces to allow Correa in to put Atletico in front.

This completed a quickfire double from Diego Simeone’s side, who had trailed 2-1 to Barca, who themselves came from behind after going 1-0 down earlier in the game.

Correa did well to break through and finish, though he admittedly also got a huge helping hand from goalkeeper Neto, who should surely have done much better.