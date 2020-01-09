Inter forward Matteo Politano has reportedly approved of a move to rivals AC Milan but the two clubs must now reach an agreement to finalise a deal.

The 26-year-old joined the Nerazzurri from Sassuolo on loan in 2018, and bagged six goals and six assists in 48 appearances in his first season with the club.

However, he has struggled to find his best form under Antonio Conte so far this year, as he has failed to find the back of the net or provide an assist in 14 outings across all competitions with many of those being brief run-outs off the bench.

In turn, it appears as though he could continue to struggle to secure a prominent role under Conte, and so perhaps a move elsewhere would be a sensible idea to help him get back to his best.

As reported by Calciomercato, it’s suggested that after a meeting between his agents and Milan officials on Wednesday, Politano has given his approval to a move to Milan and has found an agreement on personal terms.

However, there is still one major obstacle before a deal can be done, and that’s the two clubs finding an agreement on the formula for the transfer, as it’s added that Inter value the Italian international at €25m and only want to sell rather than consider a loan or option to buy.

It remains to be seen if that’s enough to put Milan off and force them to look elsewhere, although it’s noted that any possible sales this month could allow them to move for Politano, and so time will tell if the pieces fall into place for a deal to be completed.

Given Milan have managed to score just 16 goals in 18 league games so far this season, it’s no surprise that they are looking for attacking reinforcements this month.

That’s the joint third lowest tally in the league while they’ve gone three consecutive games without scoring, and so they clearly need to address the issue and Politano could help with that if a deal can be done.