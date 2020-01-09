Menu

Video: Tottenham urged to seal transfer of proven goal machine to cover for Harry Kane

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Tottenham have been urged to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to help cover for the injured Harry Kane.

Spurs today announced on their official site that they look set to be without Kane until April in what is a huge blow for the club in the second half of this season.

It seems clear Tottenham now need to spend this January and bring in a big name up front, with former Spurs man Darren Bent naming Edinson Cavani as the kind of player needed.

The Uruguay international has not been as much of a regular at PSG this season so could make sense as a realistic target for THFC, while he also looks ideally suited for Premier League football.

More Stories darren bent Edinson Cavani Harry Kane