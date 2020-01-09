Tottenham have been urged to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani to help cover for the injured Harry Kane.

Spurs today announced on their official site that they look set to be without Kane until April in what is a huge blow for the club in the second half of this season.

"#THFC need a striker to come in now, that's ready to go." "We spoke about Cavani." ?? "There's your guy. Go and get him." ?@DarrenBent tells @talkSPORTDrive Tottenham should target Edinson Cavani following Harry Kane's injury. Good shout? ? pic.twitter.com/xDnciPbdFg — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) January 9, 2020

It seems clear Tottenham now need to spend this January and bring in a big name up front, with former Spurs man Darren Bent naming Edinson Cavani as the kind of player needed.

The Uruguay international has not been as much of a regular at PSG this season so could make sense as a realistic target for THFC, while he also looks ideally suited for Premier League football.