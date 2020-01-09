Fabian Delph set for crunch Everton talks after fan row on Instagram

Everton are reportedly set to hold talks with Fabian Delph after the Toffees ace was involved in a war of words with a fan on Instagram.

After an upturn in form following the appointment of Carlo Ancelotti, there was another big setback last weekend as they crashed out of the FA Cup against rivals Liverpool.

Aside from their own poor performance, the fact that the Reds put out a weakened line-up filled with youngsters and still managed to get the win would certainly have annoyed Everton fans.

Following on from that, the tweet below appears to show Delph getting involved in a row with a fan on Instagram, and while trying to keep it a respectable debate and light-hearted discussion, it suggests that he does at one point label the fan a ‘gob*****’.

Seen them messages from Delph Hahahahahhaa the blue shite, boss that pic.twitter.com/VZ87XlNZC5 — Lewis Palombella (@LewisPalo) January 7, 2020

In his defence, Delph is merely defending himself and his teammates over question marks being raised over their desire and commitment, and he has the right to do that.

However, he has perhaps overstepped the mark with his choice of language, and now The Sun report that he is set for talks with Everton to clear up the matter.

It would be a surprise if the club opt to take any disciplinary action, but there may well be a word of advice to avoid becoming involved in such online spats and instead focusing his attention on the pitch and getting Everton back to winning ways.

The report from the Sun suggests that Ancelotti could be keen to get rid of a number of underperforming players to stamp his mark on the squad.

Time will tell if he gets that opportunity, and whether or not Delph will be included in that clear out as with tensions already high between the club and some fans, this isn’t going to help mend that relationship.