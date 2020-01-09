Liverpool are reportedly planning their summer transfer business and it could involve one or two marquee signings being made.

Given their relentless push to win the Premier League this season coupled with their pursuit of more major trophies, Jurgen Klopp arguably doesn’t need to add anything more in January after landing Takumi Minamino.

SEE MORE: Steven Gerrard reveals key reason why Liverpool job could become harder after Klopp

To avoid disrupting the balance in the squad, it seems like the sensible thing to do to not add more new faces unless it’s felt absolutely necessary, and so speculation is suggesting that planning is already underway for the summer.

Time will tell whether Liverpool are preparing for the summer transfer window as Premier League champions and potentially even European champions once again, but either way, given the way in which Klopp has developed them into a dominant force both at home and abroad, they surely won’t be struggling to attract top names.

According to Goal.com, Diego Carlos, Jadon Sancho, Leon Bailey, Joe Gelhardt and Sandro Tonali are all said to be on Liverpool’s transfer radar, and that is quite the list to get Reds fans excited in terms of who could potentially arrive this summer.

Carlos could be seen as a long-term partner for Virgil van Dijk in defence, while Tonali would add a different dynamic in midfield with his technical quality and creativity.

Sancho and Bailey would bolster their attack while Gelhardt is considered a top talent, and so it remains to be seen who arrives on Merseyside ahead of next season.

As noted above though, it’s a brilliant position for Liverpool to be in as while the current squad continue their march towards success this season, it gives the hierarchy an opportunity to keep planning ahead on how to improve them further.