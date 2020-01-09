Tottenham have confirmed the huge blow that star striker Harry Kane will likely be out of action until April.

The England international recently suffered a hamstring injury and the club’s official site now state he’ll need to undergo surgery on the problem.

Tottenham add that this will most likely keep Kane out of contention for first-team action until April, meaning the 26-year-old will end up missing a significant chunk of this season.

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho will now surely need to be given funds to strengthen up front this January as he lacks any real alternatives to Kane to lead his attack.

The prolific front-man has been a hugely important player for THFC down the years and will be near-impossible to replace.

Mourinho has not been Spurs manager that long, but this is a huge early blow to his reign, with the Portuguese tactician now facing a real challenge to get his attack functioning in the second half of this season.