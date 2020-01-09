How Sir Alex Ferguson reacted after Man Utd outplayed by Man City in first half of Carabao Cup clash

Although Man Utd still have feint hopes in their Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Man City, it’s been reported Sir Alex Ferguson was left hugely disappointed by their first-half display on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils were completely outplayed in the opening 45 minutes at Old Trafford as they fell 3-0 behind and it certainly could have been worse had City been more clinical.

Marcus Rashford’s goal in the second half gives them some hope of an unlikely turnaround in the second leg, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will no doubt ensure that his side believe that they can pull off the upset when the two sides meet again on January 29.

However, it has been suggested that the first half disaster this week was too much for Ferguson, with The Mirror reporting that the legendary former Man Utd boss simply wanted to be alone with his own thoughts after seeing United dominated.

“The directors lounge wasn’t a good place to be at half time from a United point of view,” a club source said, as per the report above.

“All Sir Alex wanted to do was go straight to his office. He couldn’t face anyone and was determined to be somewhere else, while Mr Woodward just had his head in his hands.”

It remains to be seen if Man Utd can somehow turn things around later this month, but there is little doubt that being outplayed in the manner that they were on Tuesday wouldn’t have reflected well on Solskjaer and the players.

If they start anything like that at the Etihad, it’s difficult to see them coming away with the result that they need to advance to the Final, although given their memorable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last season, they don’t need to look back too far to find some inspiration in terms of their ability to produce a major comeback upset.