According to the Express, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has hailed reported target Wilfried Zaha as ‘terrific’ and ‘unique’ after being quizzed on the Gunners’ interest in the ace ahead of this weekend’s clash with Crystal Palace.

The Express claim that the north London outfit have a long-standing interest in the English-Ivorian, noting that the Gunners tabled a bid of £40m for the attacker last summer.

The report also highlights that Chelsea are interested in signing the tricky star, who is valued at £80m by the Eagles.

Wilfried Zaha has been heavily linked with a move to top club after impressing at Crystal Palace.

Here’s what Arteta had to say about the skilful winger:

“I think he’s a terrific player and I think the impact he’s had in the Premier League in the last few years has been phenomenal,”

“His ability to create chances on his own is unique. We know Wilf and the type of talent he is.”

“When he gets isolated in one-on-one situations, we know what he can do.”

“Of course it will be part of the gameplan.”

Arteta will have the chance to get a first-hand look at Zaha this weekend as the Gunners will be taking on Roy Hodgson’s men in the Premier League.

After a summer filled with transfer speculation, Zaha’s start to the season has been quite slow. The 27-year-old has only scored three goals and registered two assists in 21 Premier League appearances so far this term.

Whilst the Ivory Coast international is certainly a quality player, perhaps the Gunners should be focusing on strengthening their lacklustre defence rather than their attack – which has looked very exciting at times.