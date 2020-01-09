Latest Arsenal transfer rumours: Cavani and Umtiti linked, exits also touted

Arsenal could reportedly be active in the January transfer window with Mikel Arteta looking to stamp his mark on the squad he inherited from Unai Emery.

The Gunners sit down in 10th place in the Premier League table after 21 games, nine points adrift of rivals Chelsea who occupy the final Champions League qualification spot.

In order to be given a boost in their bid to wipe out that deficit, signings in January could be decisive in giving Arteta the players he needs to get them back into the mix.

Sky Sports note that Jerome Boateng and Kevin Voller have been paired with an interest from Arsenal, while Merih Demiral, Max Aarons, Adrien Rabiot, Thomas Lemar and Dayot Upamecano are all names that have been linked with a move to the Emirates.

As per the Independent, Barcelona ace Samuel Umtiti and PSG striker Edinson Cavani are also on their radar, and that duo in particular could really help to strengthen Arsenal at both ends of the pitch adding solidity at the back and another top goalscorer.

There could also be exits as Granit Xhaka has been heavily linked with moving on ever since his spat with the Arsenal fans last year, with his agent recently revealing that he has agreed terms with Hertha Berlin.

Speculation has been rife about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s future in north London, but given how important the Gabon international is to Arsenal, it seems highly unlikely that they will even entertain offers for him midway through the campaign.

Meanwhile, the likes of Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe could depart on loan in the more realistic possible deals this month, while there is never-ending rumours over Shkodran Mustafi’s future at the club as he is seemingly another candidate to move on.

Time will tell how the window plays out and what the Arsenal squad will look like when it’s finished, but Arteta has made a positive start since being appointed, and handing him players to suit his needs is surely something the Gunners hierarchy will look to do in the coming weeks.