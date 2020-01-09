Man Utd have been linked with countless transfer deals in January with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer potentially seeing several incomings and outgoings at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are still in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League this season while they will hope to remain in contention to win trophies too.

In turn, January reinforcements could be a welcome boost for Solskjaer, and so it remains to be seen who could be added to his squad in the coming weeks.

Jadon Sancho and James Maddison are two names who have been relentlessly linked with a move to Man Utd in recent months, but given the importance of that pair to Borussia Dortmund and Leicester City respectively, it doesn’t seem likely that either will join in January at least.

Sky Sports have reported that there is interest in Benfica ace Gedson Fernandes, while Arek Milik and Edinson Cavani are two names on their transfer shortlist to bolster their attacking options, according to The Sun, who note a £60m bid for the former could be in the offing from United.

Samuel Umtiti, Donny van de Beek, Moussa Dembele, Emre Can, Jack Grealish, Sean Longstaff and several others are all names that have been paired with an interest from Man Utd too, but time will tell which players arrive this month.

One deal that is seemingly all set to happen is an exit for Ashley Young to join Inter, with respected journalist Fabrizio Romano noting in his tweet below that the stalwart is in advanced talks over a move to Italy.

At this relatively early stage of the transfer window, that seems the most likely deal to be done next, and so it remains to be seen which players arrive to give everyone at Man Utd a timely lift heading into the final few months of the season.

Meanwhile, Paul Pogba’s name is never far away from gossip columns but his injury will surely rule out an exit this month, while Tahith Chong’s future is in doubt given his current contract expires this summer as Juventus have been linked with a swoop.