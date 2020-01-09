Video: Lionel Messi and Joao Felix square up as tempers flare during Barcelona-Atletico Madrid clash

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid players got into a bit of scrap in their Supercopa de Espana clash this evening, with Lionel Messi and Joao Felix among the main names involved.

Watch below as the pair square up during this semi-final clash before a number of other players get involved too.

Things got a little chippy between Barcelona and Atlético Madrid. pic.twitter.com/7vVT6FB8J7 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2020

We don’t normally see this aggressive side from Messi, who must really have been wound up by something Felix said or did.

Atletico are leading 1-0 at the time of writing in what would be a bit of an upset against Messi and co., which perhaps explains the Argentine not being in the best mood right now.