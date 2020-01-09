Sevilla centre-back Diego Carlos is reportedly among Liverpool’s transfer targets.

The 26-year-old joined Los Nervionenses from Nantes last summer and has done pretty well for them this season so far. Carlos has featured in 21 matches for Sevilla across all competitions, scoring two goals against Real Valladolid and Real Mallorca.

SEE MORE: Transfer gossip: Liverpool bid CONFIRMED, Man Utd have edge in Cavani chase, Chelsea to launch swap deal

The Brazilian defender who has a release clause of £64 million is among Liverpool’s transfer targets according to Goal.com. This report also claims that the Reds’ other transfer targets include Jadon Sancho, Leon Bailey, Joe Gelhardt and Sandro Tonali.

Liverpool currently have the best defensive record in the Premier League and a big reason behind this is because of the fine performances of their centre-backs.

However, with Joel Matip and Dejan Lovren injured, the European champions only have Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez as their recognisable centre-halves. Both players have done very well lately but Liverpool will be in a tough situation if either of them gets injured.

Hence, adding Carlos to their squad would be a good move from Liverpool. The 26-year-old would be a suitable backup option for Jurgen Klopp’s side.