Liverpool are reportedly one of the clubs ready to join the running for the potential transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek.

The Netherlands international has been a star performer for Ajax in recent times and it’s little surprise to see reports emerging that link him with a host of Europe’s top clubs.

According to Don Balon, Van de Beek is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

The report adds that these clubs could all be willing to pay around £51million for Van de Beek, and it would no doubt be exciting to see him choose a move to the Premier League.

It’s easy to see how the 22-year-old could be a fine fit at Liverpool, though they arguably don’t desperately need more players of that type at the moment.

As it is, similar players like Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are struggling to gain regular starts in Jurgen Klopp’s side, though this ambitious club will surely want to keep on strengthening where possible.

Man Utd’s interest certainly makes sense, with ESPN yesterday claiming Van de Beek was among their top targets this January.

This may well have prompted LFC to join the running as Klopp could be wary of such a top talent moving to one of his side’s rivals and strengthening them in what is currently an area of real weakness in their squad.