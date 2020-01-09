Manchester United could reportedly be offered a tempting transfer deal involving Marcus Rashford and Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale.

According to Don Balon, Real are prepared to offer around €60million as well as Bale to Man Utd as they chase the signing of Rashford to strengthen their attack.

Bale has not had the best of times with Madrid of late, and it makes sense that the club might want to try getting rid of him.

Los Blancos could do with freshening up their forward line as they continue to rebuild in this post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, and a younger attacker like Rashford makes sense as a good target in that area.

The England international has looked a fine player for United in difficult conditions down the years, and it is easy to imagine he might fancy a change of scene.

Rashford looks a player capable of playing for a bigger club, with Madrid perhaps an ideal platform for him to further his career.

Pundit Micah Richards certainly alluded to this with his comments earlier this week about the 22-year-old and how he’d score a lot more goals if he played for Manchester City.

“I feel a little bit for Rashford. If Rashford was in Manchester City’s team, he would get 30, 40 goals a season,” the former City defender said on Sky Sports, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News.

Bale could be an ideal like-for-like replacement for Rashford, so MUFC may not get a better opportunity to raise some transfer funds whilst keeping their attack strong.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could then use the €60m on improving his midfield and defence in the near future.