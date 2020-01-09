Man Utd are reportedly eager to avoid losing talented youngster Tahith Chong, with Juventus pushing to sign him when his contract expires this summer.

The 20-year-old has struggled to make a breakthrough at Old Trafford thus far, as he has been limited to 11 appearances for the senior side.

That’s despite Ole Gunnar Solskjaer showing a desire to give his youngsters an opportunity to impress, and so it has perhaps been a frustrating period for the starlet although he did feature in the FA Cup last weekend and did well.

Coupled with the fact that his current deal will run down this summer, it has unsurprisingly led to question marks being raised over his future with Man Utd.

According to Calciomercato, Chong is said to be edging closer to securing a move to join Juventus, but Man Utd are being tipped to offer him a renewal in a bid to keep him at Old Trafford.

It’s suggested that a €2m-a-season net contract could be put on the table by the Red Devils, and so it remains to be seen if that’s enough to convince Chong to put pen to paper on new terms.

Ultimately, it may not be just about the money either as he’ll want a clear plan over his development and ability to break into the senior side in the coming years.

If opportunities continue to be limited, then perhaps a switch to Juventus would be a sensible move, although given the fierce competition for places at the reigning Serie A champions, he could face a similar situation in Turin.

In turn, it remains to be seen how the situation plays out, but Man Utd appear keen to keep Chong at the club, while Juventus will seemingly be a threat to that plan as they eye bolstering their attacking options with a long-term solution.