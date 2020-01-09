Manchester United given huge boost as Harry Maguire could make shock return this weekend

Manchester United have reportedly been handed a huge boost with the news that Harry Maguire’s injury is not as bad as it initially seemed.

The England international has been an important player for Man Utd since his summer transfer from Leicester City, but the club were given cause for concern as he went off in the game against Wolves last weekend.

Maguire then missed United’s 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup semi-final this week, and the Telegraph reported that he could be a long-term absentee.

However, there’s been an update on the situation and it seems Maguire’s injury is not as bad as it first looked and he could even be in contention to play against Norwich City this weekend, according to the Mail.

The 26-year-old’s return could be crucial for the Red Devils’ hopes of making the top four this season, with manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer badly lacking quality backup in defence.

United spent big on Maguire for a reason, with the likes of Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly and Phil Jones not really doing the business for the club in recent times.