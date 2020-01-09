Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov is not overly concerned about the prospect of Ashley Young leaving for Inter Milan due to the presence of Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

Young has been strongly linked with Inter by BBC Sport and others, with the former England international refusing to sign a new contract at Old Trafford as he pushes for an exit either this January or when his current deal expires in the summer.

Despite starting out as more of an attacking midfielder, Young has mainly filled in in both full-back positions in recent times, but Berbatov does not currently think he’d be a huge loss for United.

Wan-Bissaka, a younger player and more of a specialist right-back, joined the Red Devils from Crystal Palace in the summer and has shone in his first season in Manchester.

Speaking to betfair, Berbatov spoke highly of the 22-year-old, describing him as ‘outstanding’ and talking him up as ready to step up if an experienced head in Young ends up leaving.

“The transfer window is open and already there is a lot of speculation flying around, the latest being the future of Ashley Young,” the Bulgarian said.

“When you start to change different players and you prepare to lose someone, you need someone to step up as a replacement.

“Wan-Bissaka has been outstanding, the way he defends, intercepts the ball and goes into tackles is great, and he’s still young so he has a lot to learn but he has already proven to be the perfect replacement, so if the club do sell Young to Inter, I don’t think they need to worry about it with Wan-Bissaka at the club.

“I really like him and it’s great that United bought him, he has a bright future and now he needs to stay concentrated, be persistent and work hard like every player.

“With the speed he has and the way he recovers the ball, you can really see how precise these details of his games are and if he continues this way I think he’ll be at United for a very long time.”