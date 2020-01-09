Man Utd veteran Ashley Young is reportedly eager to join Inter in January, rather than wait for his contract to expire in the summer.

As noted in respected journalist Fabrizio Romano’s tweet below from earlier this week, it has been suggested that the two clubs are in ‘advanced talks’ over a deal for Young.

It comes as the 34-year-old prepares to become a free agent this summer, with his Man Utd contract set to expire and no suggestion that a renewal is set to be imminently agreed.

Young has been with the Red Devils since 2011 and has made 261 appearances for the club while continuing to be a useful, reliable and versatile presence in the current squad.

However, as per the tweet below and Calciomercato, via Sky Sport Italia, all the signs are seemingly pointing towards an exit from Man Utd this year, but the key factor which is yet to be determined is whether or not he moves on this month or in the summer.

According to the report above from Calciomercato, it’s been suggested that Young is keen on moving in January, and so it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached between the two clubs as ultimately Inter would surely have to offer some kind of fee in that instance.

Assuming that they’re open to doing that to speed up the move, Young could be a key addition for the Italian giants for the rest of this season as they continue to battle Juventus for the Serie A title.

Antonio Conte will want experienced, reliable players who can make an immediate impact to boost their Scudetto hopes, and Young could tick all the right boxes as he may be reunited with former Man Utd teammates Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku as the two clubs continue to do plenty of business with each other.