Man Utd, Tottenham and Arsenal are all reportedly interested in the possibility of signing Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti.

All three sides have had troubles in defence so far this season, as while United have conceded 25 goals, Spurs and Arsenal have let in 30 apiece, which is over double the number Premier League leaders Liverpool have conceded.

SEE MORE: Manchester United eyeing £60m-rated Serie A striker but may have to wait till summer to land him

That shows just how far off they are from where they need to be in order to compete at the highest level, and so it appears as though they could be targeting a solution to their problem.

As reported by The Sun, via El Desmarque, all three clubs are said to have set their sights on Umtiti with the 26-year-old struggling to re-establish himself in the Barcelona starting XI.

After an injury nightmare which severely limited him last season, the World Cup winner has made just seven appearances so far this year with Gerard Pique and Clement Lenglet continuing to keep him out of the side.

In turn, that could present an opportunity for the likes of Arsenal, Man Utd and Spurs to take advantage of the situation and swoop for Umtiti, but it remains to be seen if Barcelona are ready to green light an exit.

With AS noting that Schalke could sign Jean-Clair Todibo, it’s unlikely that the Catalan giants would allow both defenders to leave this month as that would leave coach Ernesto Valverde in a dangerous position in terms of a lack of quality depth in that department.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen which of the two seals an exit from the Nou Camp, with the Premier League trio noted above all undoubtedly hoping that it’s Umtiti.