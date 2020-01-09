Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik.

The Polish international has been in fine form this season so far, scoring ten goals in 12 matches across all competitions. He could’ve featured in more fixtures but injuries have prevented him from doing so.

SEE MORE: Man Utd could try to fend off Euro giants with renewal offer for starlet

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to bolster his attack and is interested in signing Milik who is rated at £60 million according to the Sun.

The report also claims that the Red Devils may have to wait until the summer for the 25-year-old’s signature as he is in negotiations with Napoli regarding extending his contract which expires in 2021.

Manchester United have some decent attackers in their squad but the addition of Milik will undoubtedly add more depth to it. The Polish international has been quite prolific this season and has the capability to excel in the Premier League. However, given Milik’s current form, Napoli might prefer extending his contract.