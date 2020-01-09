Manchester United are being linked with a somewhat surprising transfer swoop for Hellas Verona youngster Marash Kumbulla.

The Red Devils could do with cover in defence at the moment, with Harry Maguire currently injured and possibly out for some time, according to the Telegraph.

Kumbulla looks an exciting prospect at centre-back, so could be a smart signing by Man Utd if they pull it off, with Tuttomercatoweb reporting on interest from them and others.

The Albania international, still only 19 years of age, has shown what he can do in Serie A and could soon be ready for the step up to a bigger club.

Still, Tuttomercatoweb also claim the likes of Napoli and Inter Milan are showing an interest in Kumbulla, so United may not find it easy to get this deal done.

MUFC fans, however, will surely hope that Kumbulla or someone similar can be snapped up this winter to help give Ole Gunnar Solskjaer more options for cover at the back while Maguire is out.