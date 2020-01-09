Mesut Ozil makes Arsenal fan’s day with classy tweet

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has made one fan’s day by wishing him a happy birthday in a tweet from his official Twitter account.

The German playmaker hasn’t always been the most consistent performer on the pitch for Arsenal, but has clearly remained popular among many of their fans.

See below as the author of an Ozil-dedicated fan account asks his followers to give him the ultimate birthday present by tagging Ozil and urging him to tweet him a message.

Ozil happily obliged…

hey mate – just seen your profile. Wishing you a happy birthday ???? really appreciate your support ?? #M1Ö https://t.co/DWO3sL8dtc — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) January 9, 2020

This classy gesture from Ozil shows that, despite some of the criticism that comes his way, he seems like a genuinely nice guy who cares about Arsenal fans.

The 31-year-old does also seem to be working his way back into the limelight at Arsenal with his recent performances.

Since Mikel Arteta came in as manager, Ozil has looked a different player, having been one of many to struggle badly under previous head coach Unai Emery.