Real Madrid would reportedly be ready to sit down and negotiate a transfer deal that would see defender Nacho Fernandez move to Manchester United.

However, the Red Devils would face paying around €36million in order to persuade Real to let Nacho go this January, according to Spanish outlet Don Balon.

It remains to be seen if United would view that as good value for money, but it looks a fairly low-risk deal for the Premier League giants to pursue that could see them significantly strengthen a problem position.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has just been dealt the blow of losing Harry Maguire to injury, while Eric Bailly has also had several fitness issues in recent times.

Meanwhile, United won’t want to be relying too much on unconvincing centre-backs like Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones for too long, so Nacho seems a worthwhile target.

The 29-year-old has plenty of experience from his career at the Bernabeu, where he’s played his part in a number of major trophy wins.

The Spain international is a one-club man, having spent his entire career with Madrid, though mainly as a squad player, though he’s still contributed to four Champions League title wins, as well as success in La Liga and the Copa del Rey.

That winning know-how could come in handy at Man Utd right now as the club struggle to get back to their old dominant ways.