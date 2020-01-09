It seemed like the recent run of positive results had ensured that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was safe at Manchester United for the rest of the season at least.

There was no real talk of his position being under threat and things were looking up. It shows you just how quickly things can change in football, as a recent report from The Daily Mail has suggested someone is lurking in the hope that the job becomes available.

Sacking a manager is only one half of the story, so the fact that a proven world class manager may be interested isn’t great news for the Norwegian. The report suggests it’s former Juventus and AC Milan boss Max Allegri who’s hoping to succeed him.

They state that he’s even turned down offers for an immediate return to management because he’s hoping that the job at Old Trafford opens up in the next few months, so it would be interesting to see what happens if results and performances continue to go south.

He’s the man who effectively turned Juventus back into the dominant force in Serie A after their relegation, as he built on previous success to establish them as the main team in Italy yet again, so he has experience in taking big clubs back to the top.

They also suggest that Mauricio Pochettino is keeping an eye on events in Manchester, so there could be plenty of candidates if United chiefs decide to get rid of Solskjaer.

It’s a tough one for the club, Solskjaer is well liked at Old Trafford and has done a good job under the circumstances, but it looks like a better manager is needed to guide them back towards silverware.

If they lose a few more games, then he might start to worry about someone else replacing him.