According to Sky Sports News, Arsenal ace Emile Smith Rowe is set to join Championship outfit Huddersfield on loan today.

The 19-year-old attacking midfielder has made six first-team appearances for the Gunners across all competitions so far this season.

Sky Sports add that new boss Mikel Arteta is keen on the north London outfit’s top talents to get more game-time under their belts.

The Terriers are currently sitting 20th in the Championship, it looks like young Smith Rowe will be tested with a relegation dog-fight over the second-half of the season.

This will be Smith Rowe’s second loan spell of his career, with the ace one-half of a season months with Bundesliga giants RB Leipzig earlier this year.

Unfortunately the England youth international’s short-term spell with Leipzig was hindered by injury struggles, limiting the ace to just three appearances.

Several of Arsenal’s promising youngsters have began to establish themselves in the Gunners’ first-team recently, Smith Rowe has been part of this group but playing opportunities for the ace seem to be limited right now.

A loan spell in the Championship could do the ace wonders, Smith Rowe has the opportunity to develop his game before returning to Arsenal as a hopefully more refined player in the summer.