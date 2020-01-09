According to ESPN, Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is “going nowhere” in the January transfer window and is also “very unlikely” to leave Los Blancos in the summer.

Bale’s agent, Jonathan Barnett, gave an update on the Welsh star’s future and also reiterated to ESPN that the attacker isn’t interested in a move to the MLS.

As per ESPN, the 30-year-old’s contract with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit runs until 2022. It’s added that the superstar’s salary, as well as Madrid’s willingness to receive a transfer fee for the winger have limited his potential exit options.

Bale hit the headlines after Wales secured their spot in EURO 2020 after unveiling a flag that read: “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order.”

Bale has made 14 appearances across all competitions for Zinedine Zidane’s side this season. The Welshman has struggled this term, with his last goal contribution for Los Blancos coming back at the start of October.

With the Spanish giants having talented young wingers Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo on their hands, is it time for Los Blancos to push Bale to leave the club?

It’s sad to see that the former Premier League star’s recent struggles, the ace deserves eternal respect from Madrid’s supporters having played crucial roles in their Champions League triumphs over the last couple of years.