Former Real Madrid player Steve McManaman is of the opinion that the club should make a move for Christian Eriksen instead of Paul Pogba.

The French international has been linked to an exit from Manchester United and Los Blancos are reportedly interested in signing him. According to a report from the Sun some days back, Real were willing to offer some cash and Toni Kroos in exchange for Pogba.

However, McManaman feels that Eriksen would be a better option for the La Liga giants. Speaking to HorseRacing.net, the 47-year-old said: “What Pogba has shown in England, I know Real Madrid have gone cold on him but I know that Zinedine Zidane likes him, however I don’t think that signing him is a necessity now for Real Madrid. Firstly, he hasn’t really played this season and secondly there’s a load of baggage around him which Real Madrid probably don’t need at this minute in time.

“Real Madrid have to do some in-house clearing themselves. Eriksen on the other hand has played in England for a number of years, he’s going to be available on a free contract at the end of the season, so you’re getting a readymade bargain if that makes sense.

“If you can bring him in now for a small fee then that makes absolute perfect sense, however there will be a host of teams after Christian Eriksen and it all depends on whether he wants to stay in this country. It all depends on his personal opinion. Whether he’s good enough to play for Real Madrid is a different matter, because the midfield they’ve got are in good form at the moment.”

Eriksen was also linked to Real Madrid earlier but lately, Inter Milan are reportedly the ones interested in signing him. Either of the Danish international or Pogba would be a suitable addition to Los Blancos’ squad. However, it will be interesting to see whether they will be keen on signing any midfielders as their current players in that department namely, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Federico Valverde and Luka Modric seem in good touch.