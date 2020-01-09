Steven Gerrard reveals key reason why Liverpool job could become harder after Klopp

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has revealed what crucial factor could make being a success at Liverpool even harder in the future.

The 39-year-old is currently doing a great job at Rangers, but given his deep-rooted ties to Liverpool during his playing career, many expect him to be in contention for that job in the future.

As he continues to gain experience and improve as a manager, time will tell when he will be ready, while many Reds fans will also surely be desperate for Jurgen Klopp to stay as long as possible.

Again, it remains to be seen just how long the German tactician decides to stay at Anfield before he believes his cycle is over, but the progress and success that Liverpool have enjoyed under his stewardship in recent times would surely suggest that is some way off yet.

Gerrard though believes that with the success Klopp is enjoying and the fact that they are on course to end their wait for a league title this season would make the job much harder for his successor to live up to those expectations and maintain the level set.

“It would be harder,” Gerrard told the Greatest Game podcast, as reported by The Mirror. “I had a conversation with Jurgen when he took the job and he thought he could sort the problems out.

“If I took over now from Jurgen, it would be a tougher job than if I replaced Brendan Rodgers or Roy Hodgson.

“I would probably have a better chance of winning, though.”

He does make an interesting point with that last comment though, as ultimately with the infrastructure in place and a world-class squad being built with a long-term vision in mind, provided that Liverpool take the right steps when Klopp does step down, it’s easy to see how they’re building for a very bright future on and off the pitch.

That said, no one connected with the club will surely even be considering Klopp not being in charge for many more years…