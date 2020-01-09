Chelsea have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Atletico Madrid winger Thomas Lemar on loan or on a permanent deal.

The Frenchman has had a difficult time since leaving Monaco for Atletico, and it looks like he has now been made available in this January’s transfer window.

With Chelsea interested in strengthening in attack, it seems Atletico have sounded out the Blues over a possible move for Lemar, according to the Evening Standard.

It remains to be seen if the west London giants will take the Spanish side up on this offer, but the Standard claim they can get him on loan for as little as £5m.

And even on a permanent deal, he’d be cheaper than another of their reported targets, Crystal Palace wide-man Wilfried Zaha, at just £50m, according to the Standard’s report.

Lemar looked world class during his time in Monaco, where he formed part of a star-studded side containing big names like Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva and Fabinho, who have since also been signed by bigger clubs.

It could be a decent move, however, for Chelsea to take a gamble on Lemar now, as the 24-year-old surely still has it in him to be a top player for one of Europe’s leading clubs.

Diego Simeone’s somewhat defensive style of play at Atletico might not be the best fit for his playing style, and that could mean he’d flourish in this impressive Chelsea team under Frank Lampard.