Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan forward Krzysztof Piatek.

The Polish international made quite a name for himself last season thanks to his performances for Genoa and the Rossoneri. Piatek ended up scoring 30 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

However, the 24-year-old hasn’t been able to produce similar performances this season, scoring just four goals in 18 matches so far.

According to the Guardian, Tottenham have joined the race to sign Piatek who has also attracted interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa. The report also claims that AC Milan are willing to sell the Polish striker if they can receive £30 million for him.

With Harry Kane out until April, Tottenham might need to sign a striker in January. Lucas Moura is capable of playing in the centre-forward position but isn’t a traditional number 9. Piatek could be a suitable addition to Spurs’ squad and he might also receive some first-team opportunities from Jose Mourinho. The 24-year-old hasn’t been at his best this season so far but he is young and can still improve.