The agent of Tottenham star Christian Eriksen is reportedly set for talks with Inter Milan in the coming hours.

This is according to reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano, who tweets that Eriksen’s representative will be in Milan imminently to discuss a contract for his client.

This follows a report from the Daily Star that Manchester United had been informed that the Denmark international did not want a transfer to Old Trafford.

Christian Eriksen agent will be in Milano on next hours to meet Inter directors. Inter are ready to make a contract bid to sign the Danish midfielder who’s going to be a free agent on next summer. ??? #transfers #THFC #Tottenham #Inter — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 9, 2020

The Red Devils will no doubt be disappointed to miss out on this top creative talent, but it will also hardly come as a surprise at this point if he does end up moving somewhere else.

Eriksen is in the final months of his contract with Spurs, and will be a big loss to the north London side after years of world class performances.

United could have benefited hugely from his creativity and goal threat from attacking midfield, and he’ll also surely be a superb signing for Inter if they can get this deal over the line.

It remains to be seen if the 27-year-old will make the move to the San Siro this January or wait until the summer to join on a free transfer.