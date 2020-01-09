Manchester United are reportedly expected to complete the transfer of Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek by next week.

The Netherlands international was linked with Man Utd yesterday in a report from ESPN and it seems the saga has moved quite quickly since then.

The latest update from Don Balon is that United now look like beating Real Madrid and other top clubs to Van de Beek’s signature in a £59.5million deal.

This could be superb business by the Red Devils, who look in urgent need of adding more quality to their options in midfield after a difficult season.

Paul Pogba has been out injured for most of this season so far, and the likes of Andreas Pereira and Fred have not really looked good enough in his absence.

That surely leaves room for someone like Van de Beek if United can get him, with the 22-year-old looking one of the finest young players in Europe in recent times.

Don Balon add that Real had hoped to sign Van de Beek in the summer, whilst also targeting the signing of Pogba from MUFC.