Video: Alvaro Morata’s ice-cold penalty for Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

In the 80th minute of this evening’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, Diego Simeone’s men were handed a golden opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot.

Winger Vitolo won a spot-kick for Los Rojiblancos by expertly rounding Barcelona goalkeeper Neto. Alvaro Morata stepped up and sent the stopper the wrong way with a cool, calm and composed penalty.

Barcelona will be kicking themselves after letting Atleti back into the game.

Check out the ex-Chelsea striker’s spot-kick below:

Empata Atlético de Madrid

Given Morata’s links with Real Madrid, he certainly won’t forget this moment for a while.