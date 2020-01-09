Video: Griezmann scores tidy header for Barcelona vs former club Atletico Madrid

In the 61st minute of this evening’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, Antoine Griezmann scored against his former club to give the Blaugrana the lead.

Left-back Jordi Alba marauded down the left flank and played a lovely cross into Luis Suarez’s path, the forward’s header was parried away.

Griezmann rose highest to head the rebound into the back of the net.

Check out the Frenchman’s strike against his former club:

Antoine Griezmann heads in the rebound to give Barcelona the lead vs. his former club! Watch the Spanish Supercopa semifinal: https://t.co/epmyKXAnuZ pic.twitter.com/8DtLweuK2E — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 9, 2020

? — What a cross from Alba! Goal Griezmann.pic.twitter.com/3JXlbygrR5 — BU Videos/Gifs (@BU_Videos) January 9, 2020

Griezmann’s celebrations were quite muted, fair play to the ace for showing respect to the club that helped him rise to superstardom.