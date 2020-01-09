Video: Koke scores for Atletico vs Barcelona moments after magical Joao Felix skill

Atletico Madrid took the lead against Barcelona just 20 seconds into the second-half of tonight’s Spanish Super Cup semi-final.

Joao Felix picked the ball up in the final third with his back towards goal and showed his insane skill to effortlessly flick the ball over Arturo Vidal before laying it off to Angel Correa.

Correa then picked out Koke with an inch-perfect pass and the midfielder slotted the ball into the back of the net.

Take a look at the Spaniard’s opener below:

What a goal ??? Koke puts Atletico ahead pic.twitter.com/rrntBOBYyZ — ANGEL TOPEDO ? (@ThoughtPillow) January 9, 2020

What a lovely move from Diego Simeone’s side.