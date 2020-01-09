Lionel Messi has scored another wonderful goal to add to his collection, somehow squeezing this shot away with his weaker foot when surrounded by defenders.

Watch below as the Barcelona superstar scores to make it 1-1 against Atletico Madrid in tonight’s Supercopa de Espana clash.

It’s Messi’s first goal of 2020, and it’s another beauty from the Argentinian magician, who is showing no signs of slowing down as we start a new decade.

Barca will now be hoping for more Messi magic this evening as they look to come back and win against Atletico in this semi-final clash.