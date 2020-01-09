Video: Paul Pogba wastes no time starting post-surgery rehab in new injury update

Man Utd superstar Paul Pogba underwent surgery this week, but he has started his rehab work immediately after posting on Instagram.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Frenchman insisted that the procedure went well on Tuesday, but he is set for more frustration given his lack of playing time so far this season.

Pogba has been limited to just eight appearances to date, and given his ankle remains in a cast for now, it’s expected to be at least a few weeks yet before he’s considered ready by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to make his return to action.

However, it appears as though he’s eager to start doing exercise drills as quickly as possible as seen in the video below which was posted on his Instagram stories on Wednesday, which shows him working with a physio and going through light exercises including press-ups and using a medicine ball to work on his core strength.

Man Utd will no doubt want to avoid taking any risks with Pogba now and will give him as long as needed to make a successful comeback without any further setbacks.

That said, it seems as though the 26-year-old is keen to keep himself in shape as much as possible in the meantime, with his work ethic and desire not up for question.