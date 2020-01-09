Arsenal are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of exciting young Brazilian defender Yan Couto.

Bayer Leverkusen are also being linked with the 17-year-old right-back, but it looks like Arsenal are at the front of the queue for a deal that could be done within the next few days, according to Globo Esporte, with translation from the Daily Mirror.

Couto has shone at youth level for Brazil to attract interest from big clubs in Europe, and Arsenal would surely do well to snap up this wonderkid to add to their list of top young talent.

The Gunners signed Gabriel Martinelli in the summer – another Brazilian who arrived as a relative unknown but who has settled in very well at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are also blessed with some fine youth coming through their academy, with Reiss Nelson, Joe Willock, Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all becoming key parts of the first-team in recent times.

AFC need more depth in defence, so Couto could soon provide backup for the likes of Hector Bellerin and Maitland-Niles at right-back.