Barcelona and Real Madrid could reportedly be handed a transfer boost in their pursuit of Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, both the La Liga giants have been paired with an interest in the Spaniard, although it has been suggested that his €70m+ valuation could be enough to put Barcelona off and force them to look elsewhere.

Time will tell if that’s the case or not, but both the Catalan giants and their domestic rivals could be alerted to the latest reports in Italy which suggest that Napoli’s stance on keeping Ruiz could become increasingly relaxed.

According to Goal Italy, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Partenopei are closing in on the signings of Diego Demme and Stanislav Lobotka and further midfield reinforcements could arrive in June to suit Gennaro Gattuso’s plans.

That in turn could raise question marks over Ruiz’s future in Naples, and it’s specifically added in that report that if either Barcelona or Real Madrid were to offer at least €70m, it could be enough to prise the 23-year-old away from the Serie A outfit.

As noted above, it remains to be seen if that touted price-tag is problematic and puts off any interested parties, but there is little doubt that Ruiz would be a smart signing for either club.

The Spaniard boasts great technical quality, composure in possession and a real creative streak which would all arguably make him an ideal fit at either the Nou Camp or the Bernabeu.

After impressing in a previous spell with Real Betis, they will surely be fully aware of what he can offer already, and so if Napoli complete their expected signings and a bid of around €70m is received, Ruiz very well might be moving on this summer.