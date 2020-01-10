Chelsea have loaned defender Marc Guehi to Championship club Swansea City.

A statement released from the Blues’ official website claims that the 19-year-old will be at the Welsh club for the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign. According to BBC, the loan deal also has the option to be extended for another season this summer.

Guehi previously played under Swansea manager Steve Cooper in the England U17s with whom he won the World Cup in India two years back, scoring in the final against Spain.

The centre-back made two senior appearances for Chelsea this season so far in the Carabao Cup fixtures against Grimsby Town and Manchester United. He was also an unused substitute in the club’s Premier League matches against Brighton, Newcastle United and Burnley.

Swansea City are currently 6th in the Championship table with 41 points, two behind Brentford and Nottingham Forest who are third and fourth respectively. They have a very good chance of at least reaching the playoffs.

Guehi becomes the second loan signing for the Swans this week with the club bringing in Rhian Brewster from Liverpool a few days back. This could be a very important experience for the 19-year-old as he could receive first-team opportunities under Cooper. Swansea play Cardiff City this weekend and there’s a good chance of Guehi making his debut for them in that game.