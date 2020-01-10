Liverpool have confirmed that neither James Milner nor Naby Keita will feature against Tottenham this weekend, and they could also miss the Man Utd clash too.

The Merseyside giants will look to continue their relentless march towards the Premier League title in the coming weeks, as they boast a 13-point lead at the top of the standings while also having a game in hand on their rivals.

In turn, they look to be in an incredibly strong position to end their wait for a league title, but they certainly won’t want to become complacent and slip up to give the chasing pack any hope of catching them this time round.

They’ll be tested in the coming weeks as they face top-four chasing Tottenham and Manchester United in their next two games, starting with a trip to north London on Saturday before hosting their old rivals at Anfield on January 19.

Jurgen Klopp would no doubt have been hoping to be at full-strength for those showdowns, but it seems as though he has been dealt a double setback with both Milner and Keita being ruled out this weekend and being considered doubts to even return in time to face United, as per the club’s official site.

It’s noted that the pair have both suffered muscle injuries, and so Liverpool will likely want to be cautious with their recoveries to avoid any further setbacks which could prolong their spells on the sidelines.

They will perhaps feel fortunate that the didn’t suffer these blows last month during what was a busy period of the campaign, but given the club are looking to compete on multiple fronts this season, it’s arguably never a good time to be without key senior players who offer quality and depth.